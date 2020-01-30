Arunachal: Locals protest against slow work of NH-415 between Nirjuli-Banderdewa

Karsingsa

The people of Karsingsa and Banderdewa including youths, students, public leaders and GBs today carried out protest and dharna on National Highway-415 near blockpoint between Nirjuli-Banderdewa demanding immediate forming of enquiry committee to enquire the work progress and quality of the work carried for the up gradation and protection of the road near block point between Nirjuli-Banderdewa.

The protesters allege that there is no one to check the work progress and the quality of work being undertaken by the executing agency. Due to slow progress of work , we are facing lots of difficulties since last several years, local alleged.

Banderdewa Karsingsa area youth Association, President Chelo John, public leader Taniang Kipa while talking to media said that we have been cooperating the executing agency since day 1 and there was 24 hours road closure and again another extension has been given by the capital district administration which is not at all in the interest of the local people specially the office goers and the students who are studying in various schools of capital complex and their examination is slated from Feb 4 onwards.

There is no senior officer from the department or the administration is supervising and monitoring the quality of work undertaken by the executing agency. Thousand of local people of the area are facing difficulties every day due to 24 hour road closure. It would be better if a small passage are given for the locals but there has been no response, even though we will continue to extend support and abide by the order of the administration and appeal for fast track of the work progress.

One GB said that there has been problem with the locals and students of the area who prefer the Harmuty, Gumto-Doimukh road to go to Nirjuli, Naharlagun on roads and also has to spend a huge amount of money in fare.

Meanwhile , Komkar Dulom DC Capital informed that ” due to unprecedented damage of road by way of erosion from Dikrong river and landslide previously, the central government has given fund for its restoration, repairing and maintenance in various location of the area and the executing agency is carrying its work”.

To carry the work smoothly without any loss and damage to others the road was closed down on the request of the executing agency and Highway department.

During the construction period there may be inconvenience to the commuters and locals which cannot be undermined and appreciated the local people for cooperating the executing agency.

Any developmental work and public welfare scheme could not be implemented properly without the local public support. He said that I will constitute an enquiry as per demand of the locals.

However, Dulom appeal the locals to have patience for a couple of days.