Itanagar: A loan distribution ceremony to the street vendors under the PM street vendor atmanirbhar nidhi scheme ( PMSVAN ) was held here on Tuesday at DK Convention centre. The urban development minister Kamlung Mossang attended the programme which was organized by Arunachal State Urban Livelihood Mission (ASULM) and Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The scheme launched on May 24 by the government of India will provide a loan of Rs 10000 to those street vendors whose business have been affected by the lockdown imposed due to Covid 19 pandemic.

The Urban Development, Civil Supply & Consumers Affairs Minister Kamlung Mossang in his address urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the scheme. “Corona pandemic has really affected street vendors. This scheme of government will immensely benefit them. Those availing loans should return the loan on time and build good relations with banks to avail more such loan in future. ” He also expressed hope that today’s event will help to create more awareness about the scheme in the state. Further he urged people of state to be

Nixon, Lego, State Mission Director, of ASULM informed that 125 cities across India have been selected for implementation of this scheme and Itanagar is one of them.

“We have identified 5200 street vendors in the state. Till now 113 loans have been sanctioned and the minimum target is to sanction loans to 319 people. By September 30 all formalities should be completed,” he said. The IMC is an implementing agency and it will be supported by ASULM.

Secretary Urban Development, Dr. Sonal Swaroop, Urban Development Chief Engineer Taring Darang, Regional Manager (Lead Bank) and other officers from Urban Development and several banks were present on the occasion.