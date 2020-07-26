Arunachal: Libang flags off 1st fleet of 5 BLS ambulances

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: The health & Family welfare Minister Alo Libang on Sunday flagged off Five (5) numbers of ambulances equipped with Basic Life Support (BLS), which was procured under the North Easernt State Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) and funded by Government of India, here at Director of Health Services (DHS) Naharlagunin presence of several top ranking officers of Health department.

Entire districts of the state would be benefitted with the BLS ambulances within a few days as the process of procurement is on, informed Libang adding that ambulances equipped with Advance Life Support (ALS) services will also be introduced in the state soon.

In the first lot of 5 ambulance are being send, one for Dedicated Covid Hospital at Midpu (Yupia) and another for Dedicated Covid Hospital at MLA Apartment at Chimpu (Itanagar), both in Papum Pare district, another for Koloriang, Aalo and Changlang has been identified as of now and accordingly the ambulance are arriving it would be send to other distrcts, said Libang.

He also said that the government of Arunachal has already taken a resolution to do an antigen test in the entire district of the state and till the end of 3 August next no fees will be charged from any of the individuals.

“While taking the serious notes of the rising numbers of COVID – 19 department of health have speed up its testing procedure for the safety of the people and safety of the state,” said Libang, now test is the only solution to prevent the spread of virus and most importantly virus carrier should be contain, he added.

Earlier, due to lack of proper arrangement for the health care workers many worker’s tests turned out to be positive but now the same has been put on top most priority, affirmed Libang.

The Director Family and Welfare Dr. Emi Rumi informed that under the NESIDS Arunachal would be getting 10 ALS and 20 BLS ambulances. Every district’s hospital will be getting one ambulance each, added Rumi.

Later Libang also chaired a meeting of all top officers of health department and discussed about the activities of Dedicated Covid hospital work progress at Midpu and Itanagar and requested them to monitor the work progress and update him on daily basis.

Libang further appeals to the public not to panic and create any difference among the frontline workers rather to help them in discharging their duty for the service of humanity.