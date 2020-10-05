Arunachal: Lelek point near Rottung village opens for traffic

Pangin: The Lelek Point, near Rottung village in between Pangin and Pasighat Road is in shamble. The portion of Trans Arunachal Highway was heavily damaged during this monsoon.

Though the landslide zone is open for traffic movement, it is very difficult for the heavy motor vehicle (HMV) to cross the point.

Most of the time the Pangin- Pasighat Road is block at Lelek point because of heavy rainfall.

It was renovated by Highway Department last year. The road is life line of Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi Districts.