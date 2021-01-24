Arunachal: legal awareness programme held at Mengio

MENGIO: One day legal awareness programme was organised by ‘MENGIO ANE ACHAM’ in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) at Sakiang- administrative headquarter of Mengio circle under Papum Pare District, Arunachal Pradesh.

While addressing the gatherings, the APSCW Vice- Chairperson Smti Heyomai Towsik lauded the Mengio Ane Acham for arranging a successful programme. She also advised the newly elected women Panchayat leaders to be self-reliant and undertake their powers and functions in true spirit as per provision without being a mere spectators. She further spoke on various schemes and measures for the welfare of womenfolk and advice the women to create conducive atmosphere at home to lead a peaceful life.

Altogether, more than 200 women attended the programme.

The Resource persons on the occasion Dr. Techi Mungni Tarh and Adv.Tarh Eha enlightened the participants on ‘Drug Abuse and Alcoholism’ and ‘Domestic Violence, Polygamy, Legal Aid and need for compulsory marriage registrations respectively.

Among others present on the occasion were Member Secretary Smti Mabi Taipodia, EAC Mengio Shri Tana Bapu, Smti Gollo Adam Nabam, President, Smti Nabam Yana Tarh, General Secretary and Executive Members of ‘MENGIO ANE ACHAM’