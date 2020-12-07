Arunachal: Leading entrepreneur Chow Chetmoon Mongmaw passes away

Namsai: A pall of gloom descended in Namsai as a leading entrepreneur of the area Chow Chetmoon Mongmaw who was also associated with various social activities passed away last night in a private hospital in Delhi.

Late Chow Chetmoon Mongmaw had been battling with multi-organ failure and breathed his last at about 8 pm Sunday. His mortal has been brought today and is being kept at his residence in Namsai for the night.

On Tuesday after a condolence meeting the body will be taken to Chongkham, his native village for the funeral with full Buddhist rituals.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who is closely related to Mongmaw and they have had a long association termed the passing away of Chetmoon Mongmaw as a personal loss and added that it has come as a rude shock to him. He remembered Mongmaw as a friendly, amiable, helpful and enterprising personality.

Mein also added that Mongmaw was succesfully running the Eco-Resort near the Golden Pagoda since its inception and has inspired many youths of the area to emulate his style of entrepreneurship.

Mein further termed it a loss for the society too.

Namsai MLA and State BJP General Secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom termed the demise of Mongmaw as a big blow to the society while pointing out that he was not only a leading entrepreneur who has been instrumental in developing the tourism sector of the area but he was also involved in various social activities. His passing away will leave a void for a long time to come.

Chow Meokhun Mongmaw,eldest brother and former Director,Treasuries and Accounts and presently is the General Secretary of apex organization Tai Khamti Singpho Council said that his late brother was not only kind to his family members but also beyond that.” We are feeling the void and would like to humbly thank to all the well wishers who extended their support and prayers during these trying times.”

Late Chetmoon Mongmaw was born in 1968 at Chongkham to Late Chow Soling Mongmaw and Late Nang Kan Mongmaw at the seventh amongst eight brothers and the tenth child amongst eleven siblings. He did his graduation from Government Degree College, now DN College, Itanagar. He served a short stint as Station Superintendent at Tezu during early 2000s and till a few years back also served as APO under DRDA for some years before leaving it and fully concentrate on entrepreneurship other social activities.

Late Mongmaw was a widely travelled man not only inside the country but also many foreign countries.