Arunachal: Late Taro Chatung remembered on his 1st death anniversary

Ziro- The state journalist fraternity along with family, friends, of late Taro Chatung on Monday observed his first death anniversary at Kilya Village in Old Ziro, in a humble but befitting manner.

The gathering offered floral tribute and paid their respect to the departed soul.

Besides family members and relatives of late Chatung, the event was attended by respective presidents and general secretaries of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalist (APUWJ), and president of the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA), department Mass Communication, RGU, HoD Moji Riba, social activist Jarjum Ete, former ANSU president Sikka Gapak, everster Tapi Mara, and secretary Dani Sulu.

Speaking at the event, APUWJ president Amar Sangno remembered late Chatung as the pioneer of journalism in the state and asserted his legacy will be carry forwarded by the members of the state press fraternity.

RGU Mass Communication head, assistant professor Moji Riba, shared his professional experience with late Chatung and said that late Chatung was the man who not only popularize the concept of journalism in the state but also introduced filmmaking culture in the state.

Stating that late Chatung was very dedicated and passionate towards his work, Riba advised all concerned to imbibe the qualities of late Chatung.

Several other speakers also shared anecdotes and their experience with late Chatung.

Meanwhile, the day was also observed at the Arunachal Press Club, Itanagar which was led by APC advisor Taba Ajum and AEDMA general secretary Sangge Droma.