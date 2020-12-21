Arunachal: Last rites of Lt. Nabam Takey held at Ompuli village

SAGALEE: The last rites of Lt. Nabam Takey, father of former Chief minister NabamTuki was performed today at his native village of Ompuli. Ministers, MLAs, relatives , well-wishers, and thousands of people reached the village and attended the funeral.

The rituals were performed as per Christian practices. Several church leaders and believers prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul as informed by Arunachal Catholic Association (ACA) President Taw Tebin.

Late Takey passed away at the age of 75 after a prolonged illness at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on last Saturday.

Born in Ompuli village in Sagalee subdivision of Papum Pare district, Takey had served as a Gram Panchayat member of Ompuli for three terms. He was also the head Gaon Burah from 1978 to 1990.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, Itanagar MLA Techi Caso, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara also attended the funeral of Late Nabam Takey and extended their condolence to the bereaved family of late Takey.

Watch Video

” I on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and from my family extend our deepest condolence to the bereaved family of late Takey and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul and i pray to god to fill the gap in their family during this saddest situation”, said Home Minister Felix.

“As a relative it is my duty to reach and support our relatives especially in such a situation, in accordance with the culture of Niyshi Community”, said Itanagar Capital Complex MLA Techi Kaso, while attending the funeral.

Doimukh MLA, Tana Hali Tara said that Late Takey was a famous person in the area and was liked by all. He has served the area as a Goan Bura and a social worker. Hali said.

Executive Members of Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Nabam Welfare Society, leaders of various students union, social and cultural organisation, political party, relatives, family members, well-wishers, government officers, goanburas, general public and locals, Arunachal Cricket Association President T C Tok, Arunachal Badminton Association Secretary Bamang Tago also attended the last rite.