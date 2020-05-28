Arunachal landslides: Anjaw cut off from rest of country since May 24

Tezu- Strategically located Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh cut off since last 24th May after landslides at various places. The surface communication badly affected as several landslides, portion of road washed away, felling of trees, wall damages and shooting stone hit the border district.

Major portion of road approximately 67 Km from the Tezu Township up to Tiding River has been cleared by the 48th BRTF Dimwe. “This 67 Km of road has been maintained by us and our men and machineries deployed at the sites working on war footing to clear the blockages.

This time quantum of damage were heavy due to incessant rainfall since 21st May last damaging everything but it was uphill task to restore still we managed to restored it partly and road up to Tiding is through”, informs Colonel S Srivastava Commandant 48th BRTF Dimwe. However some part of road beyond Hayuliang owned by the 116 RCC has also been cleared, adds the CO.

However, 33 Km road from Tiding to Hayuliang is maintained by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). Several landslides and damages of road also aggravated the NHIDCL to restore it early.

When contacted about the ration stock, Dagbom Riba DC Anjaw said the district has already made adequate Buffer stock of food grains to deal with monsoon fury. He said the district administration has been constantly monitoring every updates of the road communication with the NHIDCL and appeal them to restore it early. The DC further bring up to date about returnees from other part of the states and are temporarily quarantine in Namsai district till restoration of road communication.