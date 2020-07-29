ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: landslide washes away portion of PMGSY Road

July 29, 2020
Pasighat- As per reports, a major landslide which occurred due to heavy monsoon rain has washed away portions of only roads connecting the Rebo-Perging Circle Office HQ and other villages with the Siang District HQ of Boleng.

Er. Tajom Tatin, Junior Engineer, UD informed from Pangin-Boleng that the major landslide occurred at Riew (Redang) village in Siang District due to incessant rain during this monsoon. Some portion  of the only road (Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana) which  connects  the Rebo-Perging C.O Headquarter  and other villages  situated  at the left bank of Siang River  has been  washed  away. To take stock of the situation local MLA Ojing Tasing visited the landslide area.

The people  of Riew (Redang) village  have appealed to the local MLA to take immediate  measures  to protect  the road and the village  from further  landslide and damages to which Tasing has also assured  the people to take up the matter  to the higher authority.

The Local MLA was accompanied by Dr. Karik Mize, DVO-cum-DDMO, Er.Tajom Tatin JE UD, Tapang Tamut BJP District President, Talem Pabin, Ex-ZPC, Gaoh Burah  and other public leaders.

