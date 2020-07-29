Arunachal: landslide washes away portion of PMGSY Road

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- As per reports, a major landslide which occurred due to heavy monsoon rain has washed away portions of only roads connecting the Rebo-Perging Circle Office HQ and other villages with the Siang District HQ of Boleng.

Er. Tajom Tatin, Junior Engineer, UD informed from Pangin-Boleng that the major landslide occurred at Riew (Redang) village in Siang District due to incessant rain during this monsoon. Some portion of the only road (Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana) which connects the Rebo-Perging C.O Headquarter and other villages situated at the left bank of Siang River has been washed away. To take stock of the situation local MLA Ojing Tasing visited the landslide area.

The people of Riew (Redang) village have appealed to the local MLA to take immediate measures to protect the road and the village from further landslide and damages to which Tasing has also assured the people to take up the matter to the higher authority.

The Local MLA was accompanied by Dr. Karik Mize, DVO-cum-DDMO, Er.Tajom Tatin JE UD, Tapang Tamut BJP District President, Talem Pabin, Ex-ZPC, Gaoh Burah and other public leaders.