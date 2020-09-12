Arunachal: land owners are ready to give back their land for Divisional Commissioner and DIG office at Yachuli

ADVERTISEMENT

Yachuli: The land owners who have re-occupied their donated land are ready to give back their land for establishment of office of Divisional Commissioner West, and Deputy Inspector General ( DIG ) of Police at Yachuli . Informed Yachuli ADC Toko Babu.

Babu was addressing a coordination committee meeting of Yachuli Developmental Coordination Committee (YDCC) and several land donors, local representative and representatives of local NGOs and local area committee leaders, former PRI members and GBs at Yachuli stadium on Friday.

“We have discussed all issue related to development of Yachuli area and also regarding the establishment of Divisional Commissioner and DIG office and other pity land encroachment issue. I have listen to each other and also listen with other stake holders and have take up resolution in this regard”. Babu said.

“ When developmental scheme will come the importance of the area will increase” all developmental schemes which have been proposed are underway, The divisional commissioner with DIG office started functioning, there are shortage of accommodation for staff quarters and I am looking after it. He said.

“there are no major issue of land encroachment and the donors are ready to give back their land, Few encroachment issue was there but come to know that due to non utilization of land by the government for several years the locals started cultivation and it is not a major hurdles. They will vacate occupied land , and eviction order is not necessary. Babu said.

There were 44 WRC land owners and few of them have been allotted with Land Possession Certificate (LPC) and those who have not received LPC will be given in due course of time. All 265 Hectors of land is there and demarcation is also done. He said.

The High power committee constituted by government is also underway and the Department of Town Planning is doing its best and will proposal is underway for extended capital with satellite township and few issues are remaining and hope it would be resolved. He said.

The work of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) in the Yachuli jurisdiction between Potin-Yachuli and on Joram-Koloriang road is in full swing, the work near Yazali is has been affected due to Project area while work delayed due to lack of manpower owing to infection of Coronavirus and Covid 19 pandemic. ADC added.

Yachuli Developmental Coordination Committee (YDCC) Chairman Tania Bendu said that today meeting was a successful one. The most important issue which was discussed regarding for proper functioning of Divisional commissioner West Office at Yachuli, few land encroachment issues were also discussed. Leaders from several organization of the area take part and share their viewed and a resolution was adopted to extend support to the administration for infrastructure development of the area. He said.

We have been coordinating the local MLA and Education Minister Taba Tedir in all round developmental activities peacefully and will try best to establish and proper function of the several office in the Yahuli.

Secretary, Joram Eilu inform that a huge gathering was expected but we have restricted the invitees and others. Due to pandemic the attendance was limited and organised in a stadium so that sitting was arranged in social distancing position, and due to which

Several local leaders, officers and other senior citizens, former PRI members also address the meeting.