TEZU: Established in 1965, Govt. Higher Secondary School Jeko located in the rural pocket of Sunpura circle in Lohit district is the only HSS which has been catering quality education. Regrettably the school despite being an English medium is virtually affecting the mode of standard due to absence of English teacher both PGT and TGT for the last 9 (nine) months.

During school inspection, newly joined Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Lohit district Pakya Koyu revealed the shortfall.

While narrating the want of English teacher, Gebi Megu Principal GHSS Jeko expressed dismay over the way she has been intimating number of reminder to the Director of Secondary Education Itanagar for immediate placement of subject teacher but her demand was not heard till day.

Concerning over the dearth of subject teacher, the DDSE also made earnest plea to the Director of Secondary Education for early transfer of the English teacher at GHSS Jeko in order to foster better result for upcoming CBSE result 2021.

“We have already suffered badly in education due to COVID – 19 pandemic above that lack of subject teacher is another chronic issue to complete the syllabus in the remaining short academic year”, rues the DDSE further.

According to government notification, the Classes – X and XII CBSE board exam were instructed to go for offline classes and therefore all the schools are striving heard to cover the syllabus for the forthcoming annual examination, she says.

In continuation of her tour, the DDSE and her team also made spot assessment of the dilapidated Govt. Secondary School Yeliang.