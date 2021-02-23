Arunachal: Kurung Kumey Admin  carried out eviction drive on TAH in Koloriang 

KOLORIANG- The eviction drive along National Highway in Koloriang town launched on Monday by Kurung Kumey district administration was continue today. an official informed.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Kento Riba and SP Minjum Ete who has been supervising the eviction drive inform that there were few resistant from the occupants who has been there with their temporary structure and but with the support of police, locals and youths of the area the eviction was made possible.

we have a target for 700 meters in the township area for which the land owners/building owners has already been compensated for it and eviction drive was started on Monday.

We have evicted around 600 mtrs and hope it would be cleared today or on Wednesday morning hours. DC said.

The eviction in other parts of the district on the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) will also be done but based on the requirement of the NHIDCL and the planned proposal. DC added.

It is to mention that the Kurung Kumey district administration in an executive order No.KKD/KLG/LM/2019-20/674,Dated Koloriang 28Th Jan’2019 to facilitate construction of 2 lanning of TAH in a smooth manner, the land and existing asset should be handed over to the District Administration under Joram Koloriang Road and an eviction order for eviction of illegal structures falling within Right of Way (RoW) was to be done.