Arunachal: Krishi Vigyan Kendra organised “Field Day” on Toria (Rapeseed) at Nampong

Nampong

As a part of Seed Village, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra organised a “Field Day” on Toria (Rapeseed) at Nampong village on January 28. During the current rabi season, the KVK has been conducting Frontline Demonstration programmes under Seed Village in the farmers’ field on Toria (Var. TS-38) in 20 hectares of land.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Namsai under ICAR RC for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar has taken up special initiatives for Seed Village in collaboration with Department of Agriculture in the district of Namsai.

The objectives of the programme was to show the demonstrated technologies in farmers’ field condition in order to popularize the latest technologies like varieties, agro-techniques etc. among the farmers.

Mrs. Madhumita Sonowal Bora, SMS (Plant Protection) thoroughly discussed about importance of seed village. She also discussed objective of KVK and requested the farmers to utilize the services of KVK for overall development of their livelihood.

A total of 31 farmers of FPCs and SHGs were present in the field day. In addition a number of progressive farmers including Chow Athina Chauhai and Nang Mallika Mannow exchanged their views regarding successful experience in scientific cultivation of Toria and expressed their satisfaction for implementation of the programme at their locality.