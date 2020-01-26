Arunachal: Kra Daadi District Level Badminton Tournament 2020 concludes

Palin

The 1st Ever Kra Daadi District Level Inter Circle and Veteran Badminton Tournament 2020 which began on 22nd January came to an end today. The closing ceremony was graced by Balo Raja, MLA Palin as Chief Guest and S. Miji, Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi as Guest of Honour respectively.

The MLA requested the players to maintain the spirit of sportmanship. He also highlighted the importance of games and sports in maintaining a fit and healthy body.

S. Miji said that he’ll continue to extend his support to the Kra Daadi District Badminton Association.

In the tournament, T. Tagar won the Men Singles (Veteran) while B. Saikia was the Runners-up. B. Saikia and K. Tania of Palin circle walked away with the Men Doubles (Veteran) Trophy and D. Kagung and T. Tagar of Yangte circle were declared the Runners-up. In the Team Event, Yangte circle emerged the Champions and Palin circle came second.

Techi Raman, President of the Kra Daadi District Badminton Association also spoke on the occasion highlighting various issues being faced by the association. He sought the support and cooperation from all sports lovers.