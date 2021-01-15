 Arunachal: “Know your Army” mela held at Daporijo

DAPORIJO- A ‘Know Your Army’ Mela was org by Indian Army on 15 Jan 2021 at Govt Higher Secondary School, Daporijo as part of the Army Day celebrations. The aim of the Mela was to spread awareness about Armed Forces among civil population & motivate youth to join Indian Armed Forces.

The event included display of wide array of state-of-the-art military weapons and equipment which demonstrated the technological advancement and military might of our country.

During the event, the students were allowed to get hands-on experience of handling real weapons and it was the main attraction of the event. In addition to the above, Army Band Display was also organised.

This event saw overwhelming participation from students and youth of the adjoining areas.