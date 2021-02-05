Arunachal: KIA’s show room Nigla Kia” open at Lekhi

LEKHI- Establishment of a showroom of any brand or an automobile dealer is indirectly given employment upto some extend. Said Itanagr local MLA Techi Kaso.

Kaso was addressing a gathering on the occasion of inauguration of KIA automobile in name and style of “ Nigla Kia” at Lekhi.

Kaso said that we should not totally depend on the government to solve the employment problem and it is a responsibility of the entrepreneur to extend helping hand in upgrading the economic condition of employees and make them economic sustainability. He said.

In his address, Kaso also asked Showroom’s authority to ensure that ” if they are selling the vehicles to the customers they are liable to provide valued services and maintenance to the customers”.

Kaso further appeal all likeminded people to invest in business having scope of giving employment and upgrading of economic condition of people.

Nigla Kia, MD Teli Tada Camdir in his address said that “it is good that we are able to give employment to numbers of aspirants but it is not enough and everyone should try to join hands in making our state proud by establishing various types of business which increase the economic sustainability and also solve the employment.

Three types of KIA care were launched which include SELTOS, SONET and CARNIVAL.

ACCI President Tarh Nachung, Itanagar DTO Chakpa Wangsu, DGM, AGM, Chief Manager of SBI Naharlagun among others were present on the occasion.