Arunachal: Khandu welcomes Center’s decision to set up NRA

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Center’s decision to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct a common preliminary examination for various recruitments in the central government. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Wednesday.

Hailing the decision, Khandu said, “Another landmark decision to bring transparency in governance and providing equal opportunities to all. I congratulate our Hon’ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi ji for setting up the National Recruitment Agency. Arunachal Pradesh will greatly benefit from this reform.”

As per official sources, the NRA will conduct a common eligibility test (CET) and based on the CET score a candidate can apply for a vacancy with the respective agency. The test will be conducted for three levels: graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and the matriculate (10th pass) candidates.

To make it easier for candidates, examination centres would be set up in every district of the country. A special focus will be on creating examination infrastructure in the 117 ‘Aspirational Districts’.

Khandu said that the move will benefit poor candidates, as in the present system they have to appear in multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies. They have to incur expenditure on examination fees, travel, boarding, lodging and other things. The single examination is expected to reduce the financial burden on such candidates.

“A single eligibility test would significantly reduce the recruitment cycle as recruitment would be now based on CET scores,” the Chief Minister added.

On an average 2.5 crore to 3 crore aspirants appear for about 1.25 lakh vacancies in the central government every year.