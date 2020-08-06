Arunachal: Khandu reviews status of Hollongi Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a meeting with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to expedite work on Hollongi Airport.

In a review meeting attended by Tourism & Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, Chief Minister urged the AAI to continue work on war footing to complete the project by 2022.

He said the work must be carried out 24 hours a day to meet the deadline and said that the project once completed will bring in the much awaited air connectivity for state capital Itanagar.

Chief Minister assured the AAI for all cooperation for the work to continue unhindered.