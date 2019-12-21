Arunachal: Khandu launches Rumgong Vikas Abhiyan in Siang dist

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the new building of the Govt Upper Primary School and a Community Hall during his day long visit to Molom, a village in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also laid the foundation stone for a road connecting the Rumgong ADC headquarters with Kaying, which is an EAC headquarter. The road once completed will connect Kaying administrative division with the district headquarters and rest parts of the Siang district internally. The Chief Minister assured that funds have been already sanctioned for first phase of the road (Molom to Bogne) and work on it must commence soon.

Launching the Rumgong Vikas Abhiyan at a public meeting on the day, Khandu congratulated the people on getting a new building for the govt-run middle school. He called upon them to treat such public infrastructure their own property, treat it with care and utilize it to optimum.

He said the state government is giving top priority to education as it believes education is the panacea to all ills. He informed despite having about 16594 regular teachers to run 3513 government schools, which include 211 community schools, the quality of education is not satisfactory.

“Our government is committed to revamp and revitalize the education sector and in this line on Friday (20 Dec) the State Cabinet adopted the Arunachal Pradesh Teachers Transfer & Posting Policy-2020. This policy will now guide the department on rationalized transfer and posting of teachers in our schools so that each school, no matter how remotely situated, will have adequate teachers. For only personal comfort of the teachers, our students in remote villages shouldn’t suffer. We will ensure it,” he said.

Khandu further informed that the Policy would ensure need based distribution of teachers to protect the academic interest of students and optimize job satisfaction amongst the teachers in a free and transparent manner.

The Chief Minister, however, pointed that quality in education will not improve if only left to the government. He said active participation and joint cooperation of parents, elders and community members are must to create an atmosphere within the schools conducive for quality and educational growth of students.

He lauded community based organizations (CBOs) of the state for coming forward and adopting schools in their respective jurisdictions. This, he said, will greatly reduce the supervisory burden of the government while ensuring discipline not only amongst the students but also the teachers. He encouraged all CBOs to imbibe the trend as quality education and discipline are the only way forward for the younger generation.

Hailing Siang belt as blessed abundantly by Mother Nature, Khandu expressed gratitude to its residents for being the producers and providers of various horti and agri produces besides the staple rice.

“The central belt of our state, of which Siang district is a part, has a great scope for industrialization with its vast land resources and varied agri-horti produces. This region will become an industrial hub and provide employment opportunities to our youths in near future,” he predicted.

To this end, the Chief Minister informed, the state government has adopted a much awaited industrial policy in the latest Cabinet Meeting by approving the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial & Investment Policy 2019.

“We will leverage the huge potential for industrial growth along with employment opportunities through incentives in identified thrust areas like tourism, food processing and agro based industries, textiles and handicrafts, agri-horti processing sector, hydropower, etc,” he said.

The Policy provides for a single window system to facilitate all clearances, approvals, licenses or permissions for setting up industries with the aim to create a conducive business environment to aid and attract investment.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Health Minister Alo Libang and Legislators Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, Talem Taboh, Kanggong Taku and Ojing Tasing.