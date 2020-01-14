Arunachal: Khandu greets people on Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal and Bihu

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings on the auspicious occasions of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal and Magh Bihu to the people of the state.

January 15 this year, he observed, is very auspicious and holy as people from different communities celebrate the with ritualistic and religious fervor in different forms.

“As Hindu pilgrims and devotees will throng the holy site of Parashuram Kund in Lohit district to take a holy dip in the Lohit river, Assamese and Tamil brethren will celebrate Magh Bihu and Pongal respectively,” he said.

Khandu, while welcoming pilgrims and devotees to Parashuram Kund, expressed pride that hundreds of Tamils and Assamese have made Arunachal Pradesh their second home and contributing to its development.

“The presence of various communities from different parts of the country and their festivities add to the distinct and unique identity of Arunachal Pradesh. Let’s join together and revel in our celebrations,” he remarked.

“As we welcome the Sun God and arrival of a new season, let us resolve to stand united against all odds and evils and start working for a brighter future,” Khandu added in the message.