Arunachal: Khandu dedicates Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium to the people of Lower Subansiri

Ziro

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today dedicated the 4000 seating capacity Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium to the people of Lower Subansiri district named after the first cabinet Minister from Apatani community.

Earlier, Chief Minister also unveiled the memorial statue of Padi Yubbe and paid homage to the departed soul by offering flowers.

Addressing a gathering here at the stadium, Chief Minister congratulated the people of Ziro Valley and Lower Subansiri district on finally having a modern Outdoor Stadium that would not only serve games and sports events but also in organizing special occasions.

He said it’s befitting that the mega-infrastructure has been named after one of the most luminous sons of the soil – Late Padi Yubbe.

Chief Minister said state government is giving big impetus on games and sports. Our youths have immense inborn talent to excel in sports. Therefore, we are developing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure while framing a comprehensive Sports Policy.

“This Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium is the third after Pasighat and Daporijo to be completed and ready for use. Other big stadiums, in various stages of completion, are coming up at Chimpu near Itanagar Aalo and Tezu,” said the CM.

Chief Minister said funding for projects under SPA were discontinued from the centre. But the state government took the decision to fund these projects from its own state funds. So we see today work on outdoor stadiums being completed one after the other, said the Chief Minister.

Informing on the status of Potin-Pangin 2-lane highway, Chief Minister said the tender process for all 9 packages has been completed and work will be allotted soon. He requested the people of Lower Subansiri district not to harass the contractors and urged them to cooperate for work to progress smoothly.

Responding to a public memorandum, Chief Minister assured all support for completion of remaining works on the stadium. He also assured that there will be no shortage of funds for completion of Mini Secretariat here and requested the PWD department to complete the project by January 20 next year. Earlier Chief Minister made a site inspection of under construction mini secretariat.

Also present on the occasion were Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and former Minister Padi Richo.