Arunachal: Khandu congratulates Arunachalee army officers Major Tero Keyang and Lieutenant Laichat Paul Wangpan

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulates Arunachalee army officers Major Tero Keyang and Laichat Paul Wangpan for their promotions.

An Arunachalee army officer Major Tero Keyang of Corps of Signal in Indian Army has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel rank on Friday. Major Tero Keyang is belong to very humble family background from Seppa, East Kameng district.

He did his schooling from the government schools at Seppa. He joined Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in June 2008 through University Entry Scheme after B.Tech from NERIST, Nirjuli. He got commissioned into Corps of Signals , Indian Army on 13th June 2009 as Lieutenant. Currently he is posted at Jodhpur Military station (Rajasthan).

He has done various Army courses which include Junior Command Course from Army War College, Physical Training Course from Army Institute of Physical Training and Company Commander Course from Military College of Engineering.

He also completed various important appointments in formation which include Strike Corps, Armoured Brigade and also operated in active militancy infested district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. The officer was one of the member officers of the Pay Back to Society initiative of the Arunachalees Armed Forced Officers which was supported by Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig(Retd) BD Mishra.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Major Tero Keyang for being promoted to Lieutenant Colonel. In his congratulatory message on social media CM Khandu said, “Proud to see as many officers in the Indian Army from the frontier state of Arunachal. Congratulations to Major Tero Keyang on being promoted as Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. My best wishes for a successful career ahead and keep making our country proud”.

CM also congratulated to Laichat Paul Wangpan of Longding district for being commissioned into the Indian Army as Lieutenant after successfully completing training from Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Lieutenant Laichat Paul Wangpan is first from the Wancho community to serve as officer in the Indian Army. He began his career as Sepoy in Indian Army and now promoted to Lieutenant. The Chief Minister lauded his sheer determination and wished him for a bright career ahead.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated Lt. Colonel Tero Keyang on his promotion. ‘“My hearty congratulations to Major Tero Keyang for his promotion to Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. Best wishes for a bright career ahead” .

The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation(EKSWCO) also lauded Lt.Colonel Tero Keyang on his elevation in Indian Army service.