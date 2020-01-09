Arunachal: Khandu condoles death of former MLA Boken Ete

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of the living legend, Late Boken Ete, Former MLA who left for heavenly abode on 8th January 2020.

In his condolence letter to Late Ete’s wife Smt. Dakpu Loyi Ete, Khandu wrote “A first generation leader, Late Boken Ete, born to Lt. Kigam Ete and Mima Ete on 1st March 1922 in Bene village of present West Siang district, was a living legend of Siang belt. He started his career in British regime as Agency Labour Corp (ALC) in 1944 and went on to become the 1st MLA of 16th Along South Assembly Constituency when 1st Assembly Elections were held in Arunachal Pradesh in 1978.

Late Boken Ete was instrumental in establishment of Rama Krishna Mission School at Aalo in 1966 and VKV Jirdin in 1980. He was the main leader who led the villagers of various villages during the construction of Along (Aalo)-Likabali Road in 1958-59.

Being the strongest bridge connecting Galos and Adis, Late Ete helped in strengthening the Keba system. Besides, he was responsible for popularising Wet Rice Cultivation in 1960s. He tirelessly worked to end the slavery system prevalent in the tribal society in late 1950s. He was decorated with Assam Governor Award for his tireless relief work during great earthquake of 1950. He was also awarded Assam Governor’s Commendation Certificate in 1958 and Lt. Governor’s Commendation Certificate 1978 for his untiring services to the people.

Late Ete constantly encouraged women empowerment whether through modern education or financial independence. He was also instrumental in propagating and conserving the indigenous faith, Donyi-Poloism. When there was no police, magistrate or judge and Administration had limited reach, he led from the front to maintain law and order and thus, helped in establishment of rule of law in nascent evolving society.

Late Shri Boken Ete played crucial role in establishment of Aalo as headquarters of undivided Siang division in early 1950s. He also marshaled public for construction of ALG at Aalo in early 1950s which was amply used in 1962 Chinese aggression. He led the construction of road from Aalo to Silapathar by engaging the villagers on self-help basis back in late 1950s.

An ardent advocate of Unity in Diversity, he constantly upheld age-old good relation with Adis, Membas and other sub tribes and clans of West Siang Distt.

At this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with the bereaved family members and convey our deepest condolences. I pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace!”, the message further added.