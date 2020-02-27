Arunachal: Khandu attends Nyokum Yullow celebration at Pitapool

Pitapool

‘Being Human’ is ‘Being Nyishi’. The message came across crystal clear this Nyokum at Pitapool, a small town in Lower Subansiri district, home to the first ever centralised Nyokum Yullow celebrations 53 years ago.

The grandeur and pride of the Nyishis attached to their culture was in full bloom as every ritual was conducted in its original form and men, women and children shunned all barriers to join the celebration.

To add to their joyous celebrations, Chief Minister Pema Khandu arrived from Itanagar along with Namsai legislator Chow Zignu Namchoom at the General Ground decorated to the teeth to attend Nyokum Yullow celebrations at Pitapool. Incidentally, the ground was developed and dedicated to the people years ago – besides the Circle Office nearby – by former Chief Minister Late Dorjee Khandu, the present incumbent’s father.

Khandu lauded the Nyishis for zealously preserving their tradition and culture and taking pride in their roots. He, however, urged the younger generation to continue the tradition and preserve their culture for posterity.

“No one from outside can help. If Nyishi culture is to be preserved, only the Nyishis can do it,” he said.

Khandu underscored the significance of practicing local dialects, which he pointed, is the strongest connect to one’s culture. He said while it is necessary for today’s generation to go outside for higher and technical education, it is also necessary that they learn and and speak in their native languages.

“The state government is committed to preserve and promote indigenous culture through promotion and teaching of local dialects. I request community based organisations and intellectuals to come forward and suggest or help us in this endeavour,” he appealed.

While assuring all out support in development of the region, the Chief Minister congratulated the people for having an able leader in Taba Tedir, the local legislator and present Education Minister.

He though regretted that due to various reasons the lifeline of Lower Subansiri, Kra-Dadii, Kurung Kumey, Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts – the Potin to Pangin stretch of Trans-Arunachal highway is still waiting to see light of day.

Khandu, meanwhile, felicitated the local priests of the festival and also those who were members of the organising committee of the first ever centralised Nyokum Yullow celebration at Joram in 1967.

Popular yesteryear singers Bengia Hemanta and Bengia Tab retouched their melodies to add flavour to the festival, which continued till late evening.