Arunachal: Khandu attends Golden Jubilee celebration of Tamladu festival

Tezu

Chief Minister today attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of Tamladu festival here along with Minister of State (Ind) for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul, Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng, Tezu MLA Karikho Kri, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete, former Minister Dr Mohesh Chai, former Minister Khapriso Krong and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister and the dignitaries were accorded warm welcome on their arrival at the festival ground where they visited the farm produce exhibited by the local farmer producer organisation. They also visited the exhibition stall showcasing local artefacts, textile designs, weaponry, ornaments etc.

The festival flag was unfurled by the Chief Minister followed by Tamladu anthem. Earlier he offered prayers to almighty Amik Matai – Ringya Jawmalu and made offerings. Chief Minister also visited the traditional Mishmi hut that displayed the interior setup.

Chief Minister in his address urged the Mishmi community for preservation of its rich culture and heritage as tourists come to Arunachal to see our local customs and traditions. He also encouraged the people to speak in their own native local dialects urging for its preservation. He promised that state government would provide its best support for preservation of local dialects.

Chief Minister also advised the Mishmi community to make use of its vast land resource that stretches from flood plains near Assam border to alpine forests in high altitude areas near India-Tibet border.

Chief Minister on the occasion inaugurated the free skill training for electrician and solar technician sponsored by the Art of Living, Schneider Electric and the Govt of Arunachal. He also inaugurated the new Sunpura SBI branch, Clock tower at Tezu and Tezu welcome gate.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Chowna said state Govt is providing every possible support for the protection, preservation and promotion of the indigenous tribal cultures which is dwindling away day by day. He said for this very reason, the Pema Khandu led Govt had created the Department of Indigenous Affairs.

He said he had been personally advocating for the preservation of the old practice traditional system and rituals in digital form or in documentation. To initiate this, we have provided some fund to the research department last year to make documentation of traditional healing system of Idu-Mishmi, which is in the verge of completion, said Chowna.

On the occasion, Union Minister Rijiju also spoke.