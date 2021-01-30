Arunachal: KGWST of Tekang extends relief materials to Yagrung fire victims

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Kayi Gumín Welfare Society-Tekang (KGWST), a registered welfare Society of Tekang village, visited the 4 fire victims of Yagrung village under Pasighat circle of East Siang District on Thursday at the temporary refuge site to donate immediate relief materials to the victims.

The 7-member executive members of KGWST, led by its President, Tapok Tamuk and Secretary General, Bajing Tayeng accompanied by two other senior advisors Tameng Siram and Taram Darang visited the victims and interacted with them while sharing their miseries in this hour of grief, and distributed the relief materials consisting of kitchenware to the 4 families. While lamenting their grieve due to unfortunate fire mishap, the visiting team condoled the victims and urged them never to feel disappointed and panic, rather asked them to keep up strength and confidence to overcome their sorrow. Understanding the sorrow of the fire victims, one of the senior adviser Taram Darang appealed every stakeholder and other good Samaritans to come and help the victims to overcome the woeful situation by quoting ‘service to mankind is service to God’, informed Boyem Jerang, Vice-President-cum-Publicity Secretary of KGWST.

The KGWST is a recently registered society during 2017 and it is a non-political, non-partisan, non-religious, a secular and welfare oriented society which is committed to promote and uphold any charitable activity, to undertake and champion all welfare activities by maintaining communal harmony within the state, Jerang shared further.