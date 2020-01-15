Arunachal: KGBV Yagrung observes its 14th Annual Foundation Day

Pasighat

The Kashturba Gandhi Balika Bidyalaya (KGBV), Yagrung under Pasighat Circle which was established on 15th January in the year 2006 observed its 14th annual Foundation day today which was attended by Mrs Yalem Taga Burang, Chief Advisor, Adi Baane Kebang cum President Mahila Manch, Pasighat East Siang Zila as Chief Guest and Tasong Jamoh, educationist and Headmaster of Upper Primary School, Sibut.

While speaking on the foundation day, Mrs Yalem Taga Burang appreciated the performance of KGBV Yagrung which is one of the top performing schools among the total 9 KGBVs (including one at Pangin, now Siang Dist) which was established in the year 2006.

Burang, who took voluntary retirement from teacher and with her teaching career of long years, also showed her happiness that, the KGBV Yagrung is really serving the purpose by imparting quality education to poor & needy students whose parents can’t afford good education to their wards.

Burang also urged the students to learn martial art and other modern art of self defense besides academic classes as self defense knowhow will keep the girls safe from any teasing etc.

Principal of the KGBV Yagrung, Miss Miti Gao along with her dedicated team of teachers who are said to be very hard working, said that the school is performing well and dedicated to impart quality and better education to the girls students.