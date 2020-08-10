ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: KEWA donates Ambulance to District Health Society

August 10, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: KEWA donates Ambulance to District Health Society
ADVERTISEMENT

Raga: An ambulance donated  by Kamle Employees Welfare Association (KEWA), was handedover to DC cum Chairman, District Health Society, Kamle district, by KEWA President Jelik Hiri, in presence of Dr Nani Rika, DMO, senior member KEWA Golom Lipen, executive members KEWA, Aghe Milli, Maga Toi,  Yukar Togu and others at the DC office.

The ambulance will be beneficial for monitoring and supervising for Kamle  health department, which is topographically very long and difficult terrain from District headquarter Raga  up to Jigi Mite, Mengi Kabak, Yom, Pamluk, Tayasimla, Rite  and Dollungmukh areas which take at least 3 to 4 days to cover and it will also be of useful to transport patients from interior places where light vehicle is needed.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close