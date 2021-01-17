Arunachal: KEK organizes annual excellence award, felicitates meritorious students

PASIGHAT: While encouraging and motivating the meritorious students who qualified in the Prelims of Arunachal Pradesh Public Civil Service Examination and toppers of Class X and XII respectively, the Kibo Erang Kebang (KEK), a society comprising of descendent of five brothers namely, Dai, Darin, Yomso, Regon and Taduk awarded cash prize along with certificates and mementoes in its annual excellence award today.

The annual excellence award ceremony of KEK was held at the conference hall of Siang Guest House where representatives and members from the five brothers clan society attended to encourage and motivate the students who qualified in the recent prelims examination of APPSC and those who excelled in the class X and XII board examination in the year 2020.

Altogether, 11 students who qualified in the APPSC prelims exam and 3 class X and 4 class XII toppers among the KEK society were felicitated with cash prizes with certificates and mementoes, informed Er. Oki Dai, Chairman of the Annual Excellence Award 2020 of KEK.

On the occasion, Dr. Kaling Dai, DMO, East Siang District, Oti Dai, ADC (Retired), Leleen Regon, Asst. Director (Economic and Statistic), Okom Yomso, Superintendent of Police (Retired), Kaling Dai former ZPC (East Siang), Tobuk Dai, President (KEK) and many other elders of the society addressed the programme and advised the qualified and topper students while showering their blessings and best wishes to achieve more success in their lives and make the KEK proud in particular and the entire Adis and Arunachal Pradesh in general.