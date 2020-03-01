Arunachal: Keep at least one fire extinguisher at home- PD Sona

Naharlagun

We need to have fire safety measures before construction of a dwelling house, or keep at least one fire extinguishers at home for emergency during any fire incident, said Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker. PD Sona.

Sona today while inaugurating a fire safety equipment dealer here at Borpani Market today said that every builder and construction agency should first ensure that all safety measures which include fire safety and other measures are taken advance in planning so that loss during fire accident can be minimum.

Referring to several death in several accident in capital complex, Sona said that we have bitter experience of fire accident and we loss several precious life and could not save them mostly due to lack of preventive measures even in case of high rise and other buildings.

Due to high density of population in capital and also due to lack of proper excess in all the area due to encroachment in sectors and colonies roads Fire brigade could not reach to the fire mishap site timely, in that case we need to have proper preventive measures and we should keep small and portable fire extinguishers for emergency period. The small fire extinguishers can help in evacuation of the dwellers for a time period. He observed.

He further appeal all the city dwellers to have preventive measures at least from the fire by having fire extinguishers which are also not so costly and can easily kept at a corner of the house and can save so many precious life.