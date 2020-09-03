Arunachal: Keeled box turtle released in Sibiyamukh Range of DEWS

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: ( By-Maksam Tayeng)- An Indian Keeled box Turtle rescued by one Irik Rame from Debing village under Ruksin circle here in East Siang District was released in wild at Sibiyamukh Range of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary( DEWS) today by Range Officer, Sibiyamukh, Domek Koyu.

The keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii syn. Pyxidea mouhotii) is a species of turtle in the family Geoemydidae. The species is endemic to Asia. Informing about the release of the Turtle, Range Officer, Sibiyamukh Wildlife Range of DEWS Domek Koyu said that, on getting the inputs of rescue of the tortoise, he visited the Debing village today morning and received the turtle from one Irik Rame, a villager of Debing village who loves wildlife and extended voluntarily to hand over the little creature to the department of wildlife.

After releasing the tortoise at Sibiyamukh Wildlife Range today, Koyu said that he is very appreciative and thankful to a person like Irik Rame from Debing village who despite being from far flung areas volunteered to hand over the rescued Turtle to the department of Wildlife.

Meanwhile, RFO Domek Koyu has appealed to the general public from fringe villages of DEWS to come forward in helping the department in securing the flora & fauna of the DEWS which are the common assets of the public.