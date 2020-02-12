Arunachal: Karsingsa Secondary School’s office room burnt down

Arunachal

However some people staying near by school alleging that may be some miscreants might have burnt the office room.

February 12, 2020
Karsingsa

The office and class room of Secondary School, Karsingsa is burnt this morning in wee hours assumed to be around 2:00 to 3:00 am. Reason not immediately known but chances of electric short circuit.

“Some miscreant intentionally burnt  the class and office room”  said Vice chairman  of School management  committee  Chello Jhon in his FIR submitted the local police station.

Meanwhile Riki Kamsi SDPO Naharlagan inform that Police already visited the incident site, where the office of Headmaster has been burnt down while cause of mishap is being Investigated.

