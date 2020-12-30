Arunachal: Karbak assures need-based development of new village

AALO: All important and inter-circles roads of Wak-Yomcha, Darak, Kamba, Tai-Liromoba besides inter-village ones would be reviewed in future to meet requirements of the masses, Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak said after laying foundation stone of newly created Kamgo village.

Addressing a huge gathering on Monday, he announced need-based development in tune with aspirations of all elected leaders for the village located on the picturesque hilltop along Kamba-Darak Road but education, road and health sectors would remain his priority. Desks and benches with free blackboards are being introduced in schools phase-wise to improve infrastructure, he said.

Karbak, also home, tax & excise advisor, lauded frontline COVID Workers for their selfless services before announcing that he along with ZPMs would sponsor COVID-19 vaccine for the people, Expressing his satisfaction that 40 candidates of his constituency has qualified for the APPSC (Prelim), he advocated parent-teacher-students coordination to keep up the tempo.

Responding to public memorandum submitted by Kamba Village Development Committee secretary Togam Kamgo seeking electrification, water supply, road and community dere, he assured to look into the matter.

Terming traditional village as hall mark for Arunachalee society, West Siang DC Moki Loyi exhorted villagers to stand united for their development. Kamba ADC Rujjum Rakshap, second IPS from the constituency Togo Karga, Yomcha ADC Hento Karga also insisted on voluntary land donation for Govt. establishment and road connectivity to speed up area development.

Lower Kamba ZPM Mari Kato, KVDC chairman Nyumge Kamgo, DCLM Jomba Kamgo Lobom and Nyumgum Kamgo also addressed the gathering including all elected ZPMs and HoDs.