Arunachal: Kamlung Mosang calls on the Governor

Itanagar: Kamlung Mosang, State Minister for Urban Development, Municipal Administration, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs etc. called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th November 2020. The minister, who recently visited one of the remotest administrative centres of the State Vijoynagar, briefed the Governor of the progress and other developmental works in the area.

The Governor, who has been closely monitoring the restoration of Miao-Vijoynagar (MV) Road emphasised that MV Road, which has been now taken up under Pradhan Mantri Garmin Sadak Yojana must be implemented within the timeframe for the welfare of the people living in Vijoynagar, including the Ex-Servicemen and for the conservation of treasured flora and fauna of world renowned Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve. This road will be the lifeline for the people of the area as it also promotes tourism. It has huge National Security importance in the Eastern Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The Governor reiterated that during the rain free months of November, December, January and February maximum work must be completed on the road and the road must be made functional.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities must be resumed while maintaining anti COVID 19 protocol in urban areas. The Capital Region must be exemplary for other towns of the State, the Governor said.

The Governor advised the minister to ensure adequate availability of basic commodities for far-flung places like Vijoynagar through proper monitoring and check, void of fraudulent practices. He said that supply of essential items has been disturbed by spread of COVID 19 virus and it can be addressed through ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ initiatives particularly in remote places like Vijoynagar by proper sale of their handicraft items. He suggested that BSNL and APEDA must pay special attention to such areas for providing communication and lighting facilities to them.

The minister assured the Governor, for proper socio-economic development of the people. They decided to review the matters after a fortnight for further course of action.