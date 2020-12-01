Arunachal: Justice Nani Tagia Calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR: Justice Nani Tagia, Judge, Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) on 1st December, 2020 at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

This was in sequence of the Online National Symposium (e-Symposium) on Justice Delivery System in India held on 26th November, 2020, wherein he had made some very important observations regarding the duplicity of Regulations and the ambiguity created in the administration of justice by such Regulations.

Justice Mr. Nani Tagia also mentioned regarding the infrastructure requirement for the convenient functioning of the Gauhati High Court of Itanagar Permanent Bench at Naharlagun.

The Governor discussed with Justice Mr. Nani Tagia the details of old Regulations enacted, promulgated under the British Rule including the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945. They also recapitulated the action taken by the present Central leadership which has superseded and decommissioned many Rules, Laws, Regulations and Acts, which are no more conducive and which do not promote the public interest in the current context.

The Governor assured Justice Mr. Nani Tagia that he and his Government will look into these matters and obtain expert legal opinion with a view to eliminate duplication of Rules and Regulations and elimination of ambiguity in the process of administration of justice.

The Governor also assured Justice Mr. Nani Tagia of looking into the urgent requirement of the infrastructure for the Gauhati High Court of Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, so that, they can function efficiently and its officers, staff and employees have convenience of working with ease and despatch.

The Governor advised the State Legal Department to work on the issues raised by Justice Mr. Nani Tagia for its resolution.

The meeting was attended by Onit Panyang, IAS, Secretary, Law and S. T. Bapu, Additional Secretary, Law from Legal Department and Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Commissioner to Governor.