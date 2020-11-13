Arunachal: journalist unions condole death of Prag Bhuyan

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, Arunachal Press Club, and Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association expresses its condolence over the death of Parag Bhuyan, the Kakopathar senior correspondent of Assam-based news channel, Pratidin Time.

Media reports said that Bhuyan was knocked down by a vehicle near his house on NH 15 on Wednesday night at Kakopathar in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

His employers have alleged that Bhuyan was killed for exposing corruption and illegal activities in his area along the Arunachal-Assam interstate boundary.

“The press bodies of Arunachal Pradesh are deeply saddened by the death of a senior colleague from our neighbouring state. We call upon the Assam Police to conduct a fair and thorough investigation to ensure all those responsible are arrested and justice is delivered to Bhuyan’s family,” a statement said.