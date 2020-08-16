Arunachal: Joint Trekking at Gorichen Peak to promote Adventure Tourism

ADVERTISEMENT

Tawang: Joint Trekking of security forces and others at Gorichen Peak to promote Adventure Tourism.

To promote the adventure tourism initiative and to commemorate the 74th Independence Day, a Joint Trekking Expedition comprising 33 members team of Indian Army, ITBP, National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports( NIMAS) and 13 youths of East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, unfurled the National Flag at the Gorichen Peak Base at an altitude of 16,400 feet.

Expedition team trekked 150 km distance through ruggedised terrain under inclement weather conditions to unfurl the National Flag at the Gorichen Base Peakfostering the spirit of national integration and spreading awareness about conservation of nature.

At 6858 metres this is the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh and is situated on the border with China in Tawang District at a distance of 164 kilometres from Tawang township. For trekkers, a trek to Chokersam (14,700 feet) base camp can offer a mesmerizing view of the Gorichen Peak. A word of caution – a trek to the Gorichen Peak is only for the seasoned climbers as it is a rocky and icy peak that is known to challenge even the best mountaineers. Despite being a treacherous trek, it is one of the best attractions in Tawang. Though most of the tourists to Arunachal Pradesh can get a glimpse of the peak during their travel from Bomdila to Tawang, for the seasoned trekkers a visit to Arunachal Pradesh is incomplete without some tough trekking & rock climbing en route to the peak.

The expedition aims at boosting adventure and ecological tourism in the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh under the overall construct of the Army’s ‘Year of Tourism’ .