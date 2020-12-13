Arunachal: Jikke Tako inspects under construction Tali bridge

ITANAGAR: Tali MLA accompanied with Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Solung Miji and officer from PWD Tali division today visited under construction Tali Bridge in Tali assembly constituency.

Showing the satisfactory work progress, MLA thanks contractor Taha Tagru and Team of PWD Engineers for timely progress of Tali bridge.

Tako in a message has informed that “ we also inspected the transportation of Bridge Items for Tali at Yangte and the department has assure us to start the launching program of Tali bridge on 19 of this month”

Hope the launching of the bridge started on 19 December and completed within 45 days as a given targeted period. Tako said.