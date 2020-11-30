Arunachal: JDU will contest in all 20 Wards- here are the list of candidates

BORUM: Janata Dal (United) will contest all the 20 seats of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) election to be held on December 22 simultaneously with the Panahayati Raj election in state.

Officially announcing the names of all the Janata Dal (United) candidates JD(U) senior party leader and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso said that “people should have the right to elect their leaders and none of the seats should be left uncontested. He said.

Speaking here at Borum village on Monday, Kaso claimed that “several seats for the Panchayat election across the state may remain contesting as the candidates want to contest and let the people get opportunity to cast their vote to chose their candidates. He said.

LIST OF CANIDATES: Lokam Anand (Ward No.1), Yagam Jomoh (Ward No.2), Gora Tallang (Ward No.3), Techi Mema (Ward No.4), Tarak Tajam (Ward No.5), Gichik Tachu (Ward No.6), Tayar Kassa (Ward No.7), Ruhi Tagung (Ward No.8), Pakyum Yana (Ward No.9), Yukar Yaro (Ward No.10), Gida Kaniar (Ward No.11), Khoyda Boni (Ward No.12), Tamuk Tagiang (Ward No.13), Kipa Sopin (Ward No.14), Kipa Yakum (Ward No.15), Tarh Olik (Ward No.16), Taba Takia (Ward No.17), Tarh Tania (Ward No.18), Takam Xavier (Ward No.19) and Tai Tasung (Ward No.20).

“There is still time to file nominations. People should come out to contest in the areas where seats are expected to be won uncontested. If there is no contest then there will be no development in the village and rural area, district or state level because the leaders will not feel responsible towards the people,” he said.

While the JD(U) did not announce the names of candidates for the Panchayat election at the function, however sources informed that JDU is fielding candidates in both the zilla segments of Borum-I and Bath-Ganga here in the capital and several other Zila Parishad constituency of Papum Pare district and different parts of state.

The JD (U) is fielding candidates in all 20 wards of the IMC elections slated to be held on 22 December.