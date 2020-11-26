Arunachal: JDU issues 14-days suspension notice to 3 MLAs

ITANAGAR: The State Janata Dal United (JDU) President Ruhi Tagung today informed that the party has served 14-days suspension notice to three Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the party. These MLAs are Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Kanggong Taku and Dongru Siongu.

The party issued suspension letter to only three JDU-MLAs, although there were six JDU-MLAs to elect the new party leader.

While addressing media persons, Ruhi said that a committee of six MLAs has elected a new MLA party leader Talem Taboh without the knowledge of state president and present legislature leader to which the party had issued 14-days suspension letter to three JDU-MLAs.

Claiming the act an ‘anti-party’ activity, Ruhi seeks justification from the three JDU-MLAs for their action within two weeks from the date of the suspension letter issued, and as to why further actions should not be taken on them.

Ruhi also announced name of eight candidates to whom party shall provide tickets for contesting as cooperator in Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) phase-I, informing that he himself shall be contesting for ward no.8, and Gora Talang, Tayar Kassa, Pakyum Yana, Khyoda Boni, Tamuk Tagiang, Kipa Sopin and Tai Tasung to contest for ward numbers 3, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14 and 20 respectively.