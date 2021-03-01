Arunachal: JDU celebrates  Nitish Kumar’s birthday as ‘Vikas Diwas’

ITANAGAR- The state Janata Dal United here today celebrated its national leader and Bihar Chief Minister 70th birth anniversary as Vikas diwas.

Addressing the celebration here at state office , JDU state President Ruhi Tagung inform that we are celebrating the day as ‘Vikas diwas’, our nation leader and Bihar CM NItish Kumar is a dedicated, sincere and hardworking for the development of Bihar and we as a party leaders and supporter in state have lots of aspiration and we learn lots from his simplicity and sincerity toward the all-round development of Bihar. He said.

We here in state has also gear up our activities for people oriented and developmental based politic and supporting all those who are pro people and toward the development of state. he said.

Here in Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) we have 9 corporater out of total 20 member house and working for making our Itanagar to a smart city. He said.

We can carry our duty and responsibility being the corporater and so far two business meeting of IMC has already been done but hope that some major decision for cleanliness of city and important project for Itanagar capital and garbage management are taken place. JDU President said.

Several ZPM from various district, IMC Ward Corporaters of IMC among other party leaders were present on the occasion.