Arunachal: Itanagar witnesses traffic jam despite lockdown

Itanagar- The 2nd phase of lockdown is going on but traffic jam was witnessed at several places today in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital town Itanagar. However the traffic police were busy in checking passes of vehicles.

Large numbers of people were out on the street of capital complex on Monday defying the lockdown measures. In Itanagar heavy traffic was witnessed in places like Bank Tinali. The police struggled to manage traffic in the morning hours.

While talking to media, a police official on duty here claimed that situation arose due to misconception about lockdown. “The administration has given some relaxation. People misunderstood and therefore large number of citizens came out. But we managed to control the situation,” the police official said.

Meanwhile 4451 cases of violation of lockdown have been reported from various parts of the state.

The state police have made 536 arrest and registered FIR in 178 cases. The police also have arrested 536 people and have raised fine of Rs 1244870.

