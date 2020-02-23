Arunachal: Itanagar-Naharlagun NH-415 to remain closed during night hrs from Feb 23 to March 1

Itanagar

The Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom today appeal the commuters of twin city between Itanagar and Naharlaugn to use the Jully road from instead of National Highway (NH-415) during night hours as the formation cutting for four laning of the national highway is going on at the Box culvert near Dree ground.

Speaking to Arunachal24 Dulom said that the Executive Engineer, Naharlagun Highway Division, PWD, AP, Nirjuli vide letter No.NHD/EE/NH-415 (Pkg-A)/2018-19/99 dated 21/02/2020 has requested to divert traffic in between Itanagar and Naharlagun via Jullang during night hours from 9 PM to 6 AM from 23/02/2020 to 01/03/2020 in connection with the ongoing road formation project of NH-415 near Dree ground.

The particular stretch of road on NH-415 near Dree ground is extremely narrow and presents a potential risk to road users during the excavation activities. The contractor is planning to complete the work within a week if diverted at night hrs DC said.

After verification of the site by the District Administration, Police and Highway Department, the traffic advisory notes for closure of the road from Itanagar to Naharlagun and vice versa is hereby issued w.e.f 23rd February’2020 to 1st March’2020 from 9 PM to 6 AM.

During the said period all vehicles movement from Itanagar to Naharlagun shall be diverted via Jullang road. DC added.

Dulom further said that the commuters may like to use the Jully road during the night hours. He further appeal the commuter to bear with the inconveniences caused during the said period.