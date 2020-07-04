Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Complex to observe lockdown from 6th to 12th July 2020

Itanagar- District Administration of Itanagar Capital Complex has decided to impose a lockdown from Monday, 6th July, 5 am till Sunday, 12th July, 5 pm in entire Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) informed Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh. Decision taken after recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the Capital Region.

Addressing a press conference , CS said, the detailed Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure ( SOP ) for compliance will be issued by tomorrow.

According to Yesterday’s Covid-19 Bulletin issued by health department of Arunachal Pradesh has so far witnessed 252 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 176 cases are active, out of which 81 cases are Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ), while the second name is of Changlang having 52 positive cases followed by West Kameng with 21 positive cases.

Meanwhile Meanwhile, As on today ( 3rd July, 2020 ) active cases are 176, 75 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

