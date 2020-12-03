Arunachal: Issuing of party ticket to non – APST will hamper the rights of indigenous people- AAPSU 

ITANAGAR: The issuing of party ticket to non – APST in the state is serious in nature and will hamper the rights of the indigenous people of the state in the long run, said AAPSU president Hawa Bagang.

The Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) also demands state government to complete ban of inclusion of non indigenous population for the participation in Panchayati Raj and municipal elections.

AAPSU president said that ” issuing of domicile certificate by non indigenous people in the state should be checked and balance, so that no rights of the indigenous people are curtain, Bagang proclaimed, reliable sources revealed that the non – APST using domicile certificate have already curtains the rights enjoyed by the indigenous people in the state.

AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai, alleged that “There are two set of rules, where candidate are being asked to produce ST and PRC certificate in Namsai district but on the other hand in Changlang district’s candidate are exempted for the same certificates,”.

AAPSU further appealed state government to uphold the spirit of Daying Ering Recommendation Act 1965 (which concentrates on the local self governance of the village council) and Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act 1997, considering the sentiments of the indigenous people.

State government must take up the matter before the Panchayat election are held, or else future generation will have a impact with numerous issues, if the corrective measures are not taken into account, caution AAPSU to state government.