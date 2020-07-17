Arunachal: internet connectivity has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic- Chowna Mein

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that internet connectivity has become a necessity during this COVID-19 pandemic as we have to rely on digital communication in order to maintain social distancing and minimize physical meeting to contain the spread of Corona virus.

He said this during a review meeting of the progress made on the sharing of Optical Fiber Cable between Indian Army and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to facilitate extension of 3G internet services in the border areas of the State, through video conferencing today.

Mein expressed happiness on the progress made so far despite the difficult terrains and inclement weathers and lauded the efforts of Indian Army and the BSNL in the developments. He urged them to expedite the process saying that it is the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to provide internet connectivity to the remote and far-flung areas as envisaged in his Digital India Mission.

Due to difficult terrain and disruption of surface road communications by landslide triggered by heavy downpour of rains in various places, it has become more essential to have internet connectivity particularly in remote and border areas, he said.

He further said to ask all the Deputy Commissioners to coordinate with the Indian Army and the BSNL in this regard to expedite the implementation. He also reiterated the support of the State Govt in the matter.

In the VC, ways and means to connect OFC from Chongkham to Tezu via Alubari Bridge and from Roing to Anini were also discussed.

Major General, Sanjiv Chauhan, AVSM, General Officer Commanding (HQ), 2 Mountain Division, Dinjan have assured to expedite the process and continued to share and update the status of the progress made with the State Govt from time to time.

Colonel Milan Patnaik, Commanding Officer, 2 Mountain Division Signal Regiment while updating the detail status of the progress made so far has informed that the inclement weather and blockade in surface road communication in some sectors have delayed progress of works.

However, he informed that the civil administration and the police can avail their V-Sat Services in remote places like Kibithoo, Walong, Chaklagham and Anini for disaster management and other administrative services.

IGP, HGS Dhaliwal and General Manager, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AP), Arung Siram also attended the VC.

The matter was earlier discussed on June 22 last through a video conferencing.