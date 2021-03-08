Arunachal: International Women’s day celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- Choose to challenge, it indicates that a” challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes changes” was the theme for this years International Women’s day, alongwith rest of the world, Tawang district also celebrated International women’s day today.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, graced the celebration as Chief Guest at kyidphel multipurpose club under Kyidphel circle,where the celebration was organised by Women’s Welfare Association,Tawang in collaboration with ICDS project Tawang -Kyidphel block.

General secretary WWA,Tawang unit Phoma Wangmo conveyed wishes and welcome to all to the celebration,while president WWA Tawang Yangchin Lhamo spoke about importance of the day.

In his address DC Tawang said Women have to do away with hesitations and should come forward,and play active role in decision making and making of the society in a positive way. Mother is the first teacher of a child, he quoted HH the 14th Dalai Lama Saying”I imbibed compassion from my mother”.

DC later felicitated the Women Panchayat ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

CDPO Tawang Gyati lodar, Dr.Pema Dolma, Advocates Rinchen Wangmo, Sonam Zangmo and Teacher Deshey zongluju also spoke on the occasion.

The Arunachal Pradesh state livelihood mission members celebrated International women’s day at Zomkhang hall Tawang, while there are reports of celebration in other administrative centres also.