Arunachal: Interim committee demands termination of all officers involved in APSSB job scam

Itanagar: The Interim Committee of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) demand state government to terminate all the officers involved in the job scam fiasco.

Legal advisor for the interim committee advocate SD Loda said why state government is reluctant to take action against the corrupted officers. Why high level enquiry committee’s report are not made public, there is a possibilities of tampering of evidence and report if it is not make public, he added.

“Administrative action should be initiate against erring officers involved in the corruption, we consider job scam as rape and murder cases,” said Loda.

There are two types of actions, administrative actions and criminal actions and criminal action is clear in the Lower Clerk Division (LDC) cases that was practiced by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). What about the administrative action against the APPSC cadre officer who intentionally indulge in the job scam? Questioned committee.

Stating that they don’t know the intention and stand of the state government in Upper Division Clerk (UDC) exam, committee alleged that Chief minister on 3rd March has stated that within 21 days enquiry committee will submit the report and basing on the report he will take the action but the same remain lips services.

All the job recruitment made by APSSB should be recall and thorough investigation should be initiated, if the government is against the corruption, said Loda. With the good motive APSSB was created but behest officers use it for their own benefits, he added.

CM earlier assured to take legal action and punish all those former officers of the APSSB and members but all the alleged officers was shunted out from various position but where and what is the outcomes, asked committee.

On 24 March 2020 enquiry committee submitted their report but as promise by the CM of the state he did not bother to take any action against the corrupted officers, said committee.

The committee were assured by chief secretary that before 30 June chargesheet would be filed and enquiry report will be made public but 30 June has been expired there is no action taken by the state government, claimed committee.