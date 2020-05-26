Arunachal: Inter State Truck Terminal (ISTT) handed over to Transport department

Lekhi- Urban Development department handed over one of the important infrastructure of state in capital complex in particular “ Inter-state truck terminal” to Transport department for its proper functioning.

Urban Development Superintending Engineer, Marcony Potom inform that the project is one of the important in nature which need to be properly utilized for the parking of loaded trucks coming to state capital complex. The area is around 26.000 sqmtrs and having sufficient parking space for around 40 big trucks at a time.

There are two electronic weight machine and space for accommodation of security staffs and drivers in the complex. Big sixe godown available for storage, workshop with pump house are also there which can help the driver for their immediate need of servicing of their vehicles there. All other facility provision required for ISTT are also made available. Potom said.

The project approved by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India in 2009 with sanction amount of 10.96 crore, due to some problem in land acquisition it got delayed and several issued related to the project was cleared and finally the tender and other process began and the civil works started in 2013. All civil works and other were completed by Feb 2020 and finally it got inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. SE informed.

However ISTT is being utilized by the administration in managing of trucks coming to capital complex in fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Potom added.

The handing over programme was held today which was signed by UD SE M Potom and Transport Joint Director Charu Tayum in presence of Urban Development Chief Engineer Taring Darang and Transport Director Tage Tado.